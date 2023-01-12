National Police Federation appeals to the Alberta government over provincial service

RCMP members march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh RCMP members march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE NOW

WATCH LIVE NOW | At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Municipal officials say at least one person is missing after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. The explosion occurred Thursday at 11 a.m. at propane facility in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • WATCH LIVE NOW

    WATCH LIVE NOW | At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

    Municipal officials say at least one person is missing after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. The explosion occurred Thursday at 11 a.m. at propane facility in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

    Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec

    An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.

  • Montreal re-allows use of rat poison after home-infestation complaints

    The City of Montreal has backtracked on its list of banned chemicals to allow the use of one rodenticide commonly used to exterminate rats. The city has decided to allow exterminators to use diphacinone, which until this week was banned alongside glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, Bromethaline, a neurotoxin with no known antidote, and about 30 other fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and rodenticides.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina