National Police Federation appeals to the Alberta government over provincial service

A group that represents thousands of RCMP members across Alberta is attempting to convince the provincial government to abandon its idea of a provincial police service.

The National Police Federation (NPF) released details of its pre-budget submission to the Alberta government Thursday and says funding that would be used to create a new law enforcement agency could instead help the "underfunded" RCMP.

"Modern policing requires pragmatic approaches to supporting and delivering effective public safety for communities and their residents – in particular, rural and remote areas that are served by the RCMP," said Brian Sauvé, NPF president, in a statement.

Sauvé added now is the time to improve public safety because Alberta's population is growing and crime is evolving.

In the statement, it said $371 million – the amount the NPF says the province would need for one-time transition costs – could provide valuable investment for the existing service:

$164 million to add 633 additional officers and 250 administrative support staff;

$45 million for modern and sustainable equipment resources;

$20 million to develop responses to well-being and mental health-related calls;

$38 million on strategies to reduce rural crime in Alberta;

$4 million to create police advisory committees; and

$100 million to improve equitable access in rural and remote communities to target the root causes of crime.

The NPF says, if the government considers their advice, the adoption of a provincial police force is "unnecessary."

"Policing is also no stranger to financial pressures, especially as communities' needs continue to evolve," said Kevin Halwa, NPF's director of the Prairie region.

"We believe these necessary investments will go farther to address immediate public safety concerns in our province than an unnecessary police transition would."

CTV News has reached out to the Alberta government for comment about the NPF's recommendations.