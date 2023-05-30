NDP and UCP once again split Lethbridge in 2023 Alberta election

Little changed in Lethbridge following Monday's provincial election, with voters re-electing both candidates who had previously served the city's two ridings.

LETHBRIDGE-WEST

In Lethbridge-West, the NDP's Shannon Phillips was re-elected to a third term in office with 12,083 votes, beating UCP candidate Cheryl Seaborn, who collected 9,534 votes, according to unofficial results.

Phillips gathered together with campaign volunteers and supporters on Monday to watch as the results came in.

"It’s just profound gratitude that I’ve had the honour of representing this city now for my third term, which I owe entirely to the voters of Lethbridge-West, to the volunteers who have worked so hard on my campaigns over the years and to the people of Lethbridge, who have made a very clear choice that they are looking for a strong voice to stand up for public healthcare, for public education, for better jobs going forward and a province that respects the rule of law," Phillips said.

Phillips was first elected in 2015, and won her seat again in 2019 with 45.2 per cent of the vote, beating UCP candidate Karri Flatla by 0.9 per cent.

"When you look at the years that people have put in to make sure that we have a progressive presence in southern Alberta – something that no one said could be a done a decade a go – we have proven them wrong time and again," Phillips said.

Seaborn said she was proud the campaign she ran.

“I learned that there is hope for the future," Seaborn said. "I learned that there are great people with great vision of what they want Alberta to look like and it's doable and we can have that."

LETHBRIDGE-EAST

In Lethbridge-West, the UCP's Nathan Neudorf was re-elected for a second term with 11,003 votes, beating NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro, who collected 10,258 votes, according to unofficial results.

Prior to the election, Neudorf was the UCP's co-deputy premier and infrastructure minister.

"We have to learn how to have constructive conversations again, across party lines, across societal divides," said Neudorf. "Let’s say, 'This is a meaningful issue, and we need to have discourse about it in a respectful way where we can look from others’ perspectives and viewpoints.'"

Neudorf was elected in 2019 with 52.4 per cent of the vote compared to the 13.7 per cent collected by the NDP's Maria Fitzpatrick.

'CONTINUE TO ADVOCATE'

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says it takes a great amount of courage and passion to put your name forth for public office.

"As always, Lethbridge City Council and I will continue to advocate for the supports we need in our city to best serve our residents," he said in a public statement.

"We are excited to begin working with our local MLAs and with the new provincial government."

Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Cyndi Bester says her top priority is fiscal responsibility.

She says having two incumbents will be beneficial to the city, as they can continue building on the relationships they've already formed with both Phillips and Neudorf.

Official election results are expected on June 8.