NDP Leader Rachel Notley promises health-care improvements on second day of campaign

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her government would expand the hours of medical clinics as part of an overall plan to improve health care in the province.

Notley made the promise in Calgary on the second day of the provincial election campaign.

The writ was issued Monday with voting day to be held on May 29.

Notley reiterated a promise that an NDP government would create family health teams that ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, as well as nurse practitioners, mental health therapists, pharmacists, social workers and dietitians.

She says the plan would also decrease pressure on the emergency departments at hospitals and ambulances.

Alberta's health system, like others across Canada, faces staffing shortages, ambulance bottlenecks and long wait lists for some surgeries in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.