EDMONTON -- An outage Saturday evening affected nearly 1,700 customers in Lethbridge County.

Affected communities include Shaugnessy and Picture Butte.

According to Fortis, the outage started around 6:45 p.m. and was expected to last until 10:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said a wire had been downed, likely by weather.

"Our crews are in the process of making repairs," Alana Antonelli told CTV News Calgary.

"They will isolate the problem so that we can re-route power from other sources until final repairs are made."

Antonelli added that the wind and wet weather was making the work a slower process.

Fortis thanked customers for their patience.

A map of the power outage can be found online.