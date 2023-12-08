Nelson Terroba to return as head coach of Calgary Surge in 2024
After a debut season that ended in the league championship game, the Calgary Surge announced this week that they are bringing back head coach Nelson Terroba for another season.
Terroba led the Surge to a 12-8 record, good enough to finish atop the western conference in 2023, winning a berth in the finals in the team's first year in Calgary.
"Advancing to the championship game in year one allowed everyone in our organization, and the city, to take an exciting ride filled with growth and achievement. Our players, coaches, front office, and ownership worked together to make it all possible," said Terroba, in a media release.
With his new one-year deal, Terroba becomes one of three coaches in the CEBL signed to full-time positions.
Terroba will participate in numerous community initiatives to help grow the game across Calgary.
"We are thankful for our fans and the entire Calgary community," he said, "who embraced us with open arms during our first season and electrified WinSport with their energy.
"To be entrusted with the responsibility of being head coach of the Calgary Surge is an opportunity that I do not take for granted and for which I am very grateful."
Prior to joining the Surge, Terroba was an associate head coach with the Texas Legends of the NBA's G-League, assistant coach for the Saskatchewan Rattlers and head coach and general manager of the Saint John Riptide of the National Basketball League of Canada, with the Riptide qualifying for the playoffs both years he led the team.
"We are proud to welcome coach Terroba back for another season," said Surge VP and president Jason Ribeiro. "Nelson's ability to inspire players and fans, coupled with his commitment to bringing a championship home to Calgary made this an easy decision for us.
"We can't wait," Ribeiro added, "for Surge fans to watch him lead our team this May at our season opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome."
The season opener is scheduled for May 2024. Fans can sign up at Surge2TheDome.ca for priority access to tickets.
