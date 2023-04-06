'Never goes away': Boulet family remembers, honours son 5 years after Humboldt crash

Logan Boulet's father, Toby, says it still feels like yesterday that his family got the call about the tragedy. Logan Boulet's father, Toby, says it still feels like yesterday that his family got the call about the tragedy.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina