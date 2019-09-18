A 30-year plan for the future of Spruce Meadows includes a 12,000-seat soccer stadium and field house as the venue evolves from its current equestrian-specific focus.

Spruce Meadows presents a new area plan to Foothills County every 10 years which passed its first reading at a meeting last week.

“Spruce Meadows is a great boon for Foothills County and the City of Calgary,” said Foothills County Division 5 Coun. Alan Alger.

“They came to council with a great proposal.”

Cavalry FC, Calgary’s team in the Canadian Premier League, calls ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows home. The field’s capacity can increase to accommodate 6,000 for high-demand games.

“This is a 30-year plan, so people need to realize it’s not all going to happen at the same time,” Alger said.

In its first season, Cavalry FC has quickly proved itself to be the real deal. The team is sitting in second place in the CPL fall season, having finished first in the summer season. And in July, they became the first-ever CPL team to beat a Major League Soccer side, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps to advance to the Canadian Championship semifinal against the Montreal Impact.

Though the team has been positive on the field, Alger says some residents are concerned about off-field problems a new, larger stadium may cause.

“There’s been a little bit of pushback from some of the neighbours involving increased traffic,” Alger said.

“They’re working with the neighbours and I don’t foresee any problems in the future.”

There’s no timeline on when a possible stadium could be built, but Alger said public feedback will be a big part of planning when the proposal moves toward construction.