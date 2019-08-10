New additions to the CTV Morning Live Calgary family
CTV's Courtney Ketchen and Kevin Stanfield took to social media to post the great news of the birth of their twins, Dean Richard and Gwen Marie on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
CTV News Calgary
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:01PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:31PM MDT
The family at CTV Morning Live Calgary got a little bigger this week after traffic host Courtney Ketchen and weather host Kevin Stanfield welcomed the birth of their twins on Thursday.
Ketchen posted about the great news on social media on Saturday, saying Dean Richard Stanfield and Gwen Marie Stanfield arrived safely on August 8.
On August 1, CJAY Radio host Jesse Modz brought his pet pig Chip onto the show to help the couple determine the birthdate of the twins, but the porker was off on the prediction, choosing August 4 off the calendar.
Both Courtney and Kevin say they look forward to bringing the twins to meet their CTV Morning Live Calgary colleagues as soon as everything has settled down.