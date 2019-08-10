

CTV News Calgary





The family at CTV Morning Live Calgary got a little bigger this week after traffic host Courtney Ketchen and weather host Kevin Stanfield welcomed the birth of their twins on Thursday.

Ketchen posted about the great news on social media on Saturday, saying Dean Richard Stanfield and Gwen Marie Stanfield arrived safely on August 8.

The babies are here!! @CTVStanfield and I are over the moon to introduce you to Dean Richard Stanfield & Gwen Marie Stanfield, who arrived safely on Thursday 08/08/19! We are all doing well and look forward to bringing the babies on @CTVMorningYYC for a visit once we get settled! pic.twitter.com/Ds9D2sGlzj — Courtney Ketchen (@CTVCourtney) August 10, 2019

Dean and Gwen are here!@CTVCourtney and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our littles on 08/08. Everybody is doing well, and we are excited to bring them on-air once we’re settled at home.

I’ll be back on CTV mid-September; for now, I’ve got some babies to snuggle. pic.twitter.com/M5VKMRQWhE — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 10, 2019

On August 1, CJAY Radio host Jesse Modz brought his pet pig Chip onto the show to help the couple determine the birthdate of the twins, but the porker was off on the prediction, choosing August 4 off the calendar.

Both Courtney and Kevin say they look forward to bringing the twins to meet their CTV Morning Live Calgary colleagues as soon as everything has settled down.