CTV Morning Live's Kevin Stanfield and Courtney Ketchen are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their twins and Jesse and JD from the All New CJAY Morning Show brought in a special guest to help them determine the due date.

On Thursday morning, Jesse Modz led his pet pig Chip, dubbed 'Pigstradamus' for the day, into the CJAY92 studios to predict when the 'Stanchen' twins will be born.

Courtney's pregnancy in now in its 36th week and the average twin pregnancy lasts 35 weeks, so the team from CJAY thought Chip would be helpful in figuring out the exact due date.

Food that Chip fancies was placed on pieces of paper, with a number of dates on them, on the floor of the studio and he was let loose to make his selection.

Chip mulled over his options and picked Sunday, August 4th as the delivery date.

The prognosticating pig couldn't let the rest of the treats go to waste and snuffled up the snacks as he made his way down the date-line on his way to the door.

JD and Jesse have differing opinions on the accuracy of Chip's pick.

"100 per cent," said Jesse. "You can't fight Pigstradamus' choice there."

"Zero percent to be honest if I'm being candid," said JD. "This is the dumbest thing we've ever done"

