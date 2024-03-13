New campus opening for Calgary students with disabilities

A new Calgary Quest School (CQS) campus is officially opening Friday, providing a unique and safe space for students with disabilities.

"This unique educational space is an innovative learning hub for high school students and young adults, with moderate to severe developmental disabilities," the CQS said in a news release.

"The campus boasts modern spaces, therapy and calming rooms, and a life skills lab."

The Sunalta campus opening event kicks off at 1 p.m. at 1817 10 Ave. S.W.

"The search for a building and the renovations that transformed the space into a welcoming and innovative space were months in the making," the CQS said, adding it had a list of must-haves, including bright classrooms and a circular design.

Since 1980, the non-profit organization Calgary Quest Children's Society has been supporting students and young people; however, CQS has seen an increase in demand, quadrupling their waitlist in the past three years.

"With the launch of our Sunalta Campus, we not only open doors to progressive learning opportunities, but also to a world where differences are celebrated and potential is unlocked," said Calgary Quest Children's Society's executive director Susan Cress.

Jan. 29 is the first day of classes and programming at the new campus.

"This milestone reflects our deep-seated belief that education tailored to the individual is not just a necessity but a right, paving the way for a future where every student and young adult can shine in their own extraordinary way," said Cress.

There are openings for the 2024-2025 school year in junior and senior high school classes and registration is now open.

The adjoining Centre for Opportunity accepts young adults year-round.