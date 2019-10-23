CALGARY – New Horizon Mall in Balzac is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday amid major financial concerns from its tenants and owners.

Some business owners say they’re struggling and concerned they may lose their life savings because they’re unable to pay rent or other maintenance fees.

Sohail Khan, owner of Smart Tech, said many shop owners are feeling the financial burden.

"I'm still not able to make enough that I can justify to completely work here and open my store all the time," said Khan. "To support my family, I actually have to go out and get another job."

The mall adopted a system, similar to that of condominiums, where shopkeepers purchase storefronts instead of leasing out spaces.

The $200-million New Horizon Mall opened a year and a half ago with space for 500 units and 26 food court units. Just over 100 stores are currently open, accounting for less than 25 per cent of the vast retail space that measures roughly the size of five-and-a-half football fields.

Nick Durham is a tenant of the mall who runs Prowlers, a clothing store. He said there's little to no advertising to drive customers to the mall.

"It's dead here during the week when we see only maybe 200 people in a day," said Durham. "The mall really needs to advertise, getting new unit owners in there and opening up shops because, at this point, I haven't seen any marketing to give business owners incentive to open."

Despite the challenges, some shops are confident the space will fill up and there is a group of tenants who previously told CTV News they were given a rent discount and are pleased with their investment.