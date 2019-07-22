

CTV News Calgary





A gala was held on Sunday evening to celebrate the newest inductees into Alberta's Hockey Hall of Fame and former Calgary Flame, Theoren Fleury was among the recipients.

The Coast Hotel in Canmore hosted the 2019 Induction Class for the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame (AHHF) and five individuals and a team were honoured.

Theoren Fleury, Kevin Lowe, Shirley Cameron, Duncan MacDougall, Bob Ridley and the 1986-87 and 1987-88 Medicine Hat Tigers are now enshrined in the province's hockey history.

Fleury played 11 seasons with the Calgary Flames and led the team in regular scoring six times.

