New machinery, state-of-the-art technology on display at 2023 AG Expo
Whether it's new technology or the latest in farming equipment, nearly 300 exhibits are on display at the Lethbridge and District Exhibition.
"Everything about this show is designed and developed for farmers to be more profitable," said Dave Fiddler, show director of the 2023 AG Expo and North American Seed Fair.
Attendees have the chance to see the latest farming equipment in Machinery Row, speak with industry experts and learn about new technology and products being implementing in farming.
"This is by far the biggest and most important show of our calendar year," said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.
"One, it's been going on for over 70 years. Second, it is the true essence of what Lethbridge and District Exhibition is. It's a way to connect that agriculture community, that agriculture economy and (to) showcase southern Alberta on a global stage."
The annual show, which falls ahead of seeding season, attracts farmers and experts from across the country.
About 15 per cent of Lethbridge's urban economy comes from agriculture, with more than $1 billion generated throughout southern Alberta.
"The show not only provides opportunities to learn and access the latest technologies, but it's also a social gathering space," Fiddler said.
"The other thing the show provides is an opportunity to comparison shop. Many of the products here are similar or alike in a lot of ways, and so they come, they can make a decision based on this product, but this company has this option, the other one had this option, which one best suits me? Whether that be price or some of the attributes of it that makes it a better product for individual farmers, but they get to compare and shop."
That space is exactly what MJ Sharma, owner of Lethbridge Dairy Mart, was looking for to showcase new automatic milking equipment.
"A lot of farmers, they travel here from all over, and if we have any new technology, any new thing we'd like to share with farmers, this is a really nice platform for us to share that and for the producer as well," Sharma said.
"They like what is new out there, how they can improve there farm."
The machine features a 3D camera, can detect issues with cows and brings the workload down from several employees to one.
Warkentin says about 15 per cent of vendors are new to the show this year.
"We have exhibitors here from seven different provinces, we have exhibitors from all over the United States and so that innovation, that tech and what's happening here in agriculture really is world-leading," Warkentin said.
One of those new exhibitors is Precision Planting.
The company travelled from Illinois for the show and hopes its products will help plant seeds to grow in southern Alberta.
"This is relatively new for the area down here with some of our planter products we have, some of our seeder products and sprayer products that are coming, too," said Dustin Weinkauf, Western Canada regional manager for Precision Planting.
"It's exciting to share that with growers and producers about how we can make them better in the field."
After more than 70 years, this will be the last Ag Expo in the current pavilions.
Next year's show will be held in the new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre and is expected to grow even bigger.
"When people walk into the new space, they're shocked at the difference it is from the existing pavilions," Warkentin said.
"It gives us about 20 to 27 per cent – depending on layout – more footprint for a show like this just in the trade halls alone."
The expo wraps up on Thursday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Vancouver
-
'Gross abuse of a position of trust:' B.C. pastor sentenced for making, sharing child pornography
A B.C. pastor has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking and sharing pornographic photos of two children who were members of his extended family and his church, with a judge describing the crimes as "a gross, gross abuse of a position of trust."
-
Vancouver homeowner captures mid-day mail theft on camera
A Vancouver homeowner has shared security camera footage of a man breaking into his mailbox with a screwdriver and stealing letters in broad daylight.
-
Special prosecutor decides against charges in B.C. money laundering investigation
Charges won't be laid in one of British Columbia's largest money laundering probes, despite a government directive for a special prosecutor to conduct a second review of a police investigation.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say lack of suspect in Walmart arson 'frustrating'
Police have not identified a suspect after an arsonist forced a Nanaimo-area Walmart Supercentre to close for several days.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Ontario man spends almost $2,000, waits 10 months for oven repair
When Darren Horn’s 11-year-old Fisher & Paykel oven started malfunctioning last May, he said he Googled repair services, and called the first one that popped up in his search to come fix it.
Montreal
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
-
Woman who says she has been drugged twice in Montreal bars speaks out
A Montreal woman is calling for better education about consent after she says she was drugged twice at Montreal bars in less than a year, including the most recent incident last weekend.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Wilmot Township’s plan for proposed Hallman gravel pit raises concerns for some residents
Some community members in Wilmot Township are speaking up after the controversial Hallman gravel pit now appears to have a path cleared to dig in what some are calling a backroom deal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon police seek two suspects in downtown sexual assault
The Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in a downtown sexual assault reported last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home
A 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
Regina
-
More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
-
'It isn't enough … but it's hard to turn down': Saskatchewan reaches health care agreement with federal government
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
'Full circle' moment for Mother Teresa Middle School alum now intern teaching
A former student at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTMS) in Regina has headed back to the classroom to further his education. However, this time he’s standing at the front, instead of sitting down at a desk.