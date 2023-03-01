New machinery, state-of-the-art technology on display at 2023 AG Expo

LETHBRIDGE -

Whether it's new technology or the latest in farming equipment, nearly 300 exhibits are on display at the Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

"Everything about this show is designed and developed for farmers to be more profitable," said Dave Fiddler, show director of the 2023 AG Expo and North American Seed Fair.

Attendees have the chance to see the latest farming equipment in Machinery Row, speak with industry experts and learn about new technology and products being implementing in farming.

"This is by far the biggest and most important show of our calendar year," said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.

"One, it's been going on for over 70 years. Second, it is the true essence of what Lethbridge and District Exhibition is. It's a way to connect that agriculture community, that agriculture economy and (to) showcase southern Alberta on a global stage."

The annual show, which falls ahead of seeding season, attracts farmers and experts from across the country.

About 15 per cent of Lethbridge's urban economy comes from agriculture, with more than $1 billion generated throughout southern Alberta.

"The show not only provides opportunities to learn and access the latest technologies, but it's also a social gathering space," Fiddler said.

"The other thing the show provides is an opportunity to comparison shop. Many of the products here are similar or alike in a lot of ways, and so they come, they can make a decision based on this product, but this company has this option, the other one had this option, which one best suits me? Whether that be price or some of the attributes of it that makes it a better product for individual farmers, but they get to compare and shop."

That space is exactly what MJ Sharma, owner of Lethbridge Dairy Mart, was looking for to showcase new automatic milking equipment.

"A lot of farmers, they travel here from all over, and if we have any new technology, any new thing we'd like to share with farmers, this is a really nice platform for us to share that and for the producer as well," Sharma said.

"They like what is new out there, how they can improve there farm."

The machine features a 3D camera, can detect issues with cows and brings the workload down from several employees to one.

Warkentin says about 15 per cent of vendors are new to the show this year.

"We have exhibitors here from seven different provinces, we have exhibitors from all over the United States and so that innovation, that tech and what's happening here in agriculture really is world-leading," Warkentin said.

One of those new exhibitors is Precision Planting.

The company travelled from Illinois for the show and hopes its products will help plant seeds to grow in southern Alberta.

"This is relatively new for the area down here with some of our planter products we have, some of our seeder products and sprayer products that are coming, too," said Dustin Weinkauf, Western Canada regional manager for Precision Planting.

"It's exciting to share that with growers and producers about how we can make them better in the field."

After more than 70 years, this will be the last Ag Expo in the current pavilions.

Next year's show will be held in the new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre and is expected to grow even bigger.

"When people walk into the new space, they're shocked at the difference it is from the existing pavilions," Warkentin said.

"It gives us about 20 to 27 per cent – depending on layout – more footprint for a show like this just in the trade halls alone."

The expo wraps up on Thursday.