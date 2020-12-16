CALGARY -- Prolific Sports House was scheduled to open January 2, 2021 but the pandemic postponed yet another grand opening.

“It is unfortunate but it is a blessed opportunity,” said Dave Singleton, owner and head skills trainer. “It helps us build the momentum and create that buzz that once we are able to get back into the gym, you know where to come.”

It is Singleton’s dream to run a sports facility with a focus on basketball. While the 17,000 square foot facility will be open to other athletes, Prolific has two full-size basketball courts along with two training courts and 15 hoops.

“When you enter the door you’re not just coming in here to work hard,” said Singleton. “You’re coming in here to go over and beyond extreme work and being focused and locked in and just always doing more than what is expected.”

Singleton has been in Calgary for five years. He moved from just outside of Philadelphia where he grew up. The 32-year-old started playing basketball at 11 and played for a few Division 1 teams in the NCAA. He tried out for three NBA teams before making the move north. Now he wants to share his knowledge of the game with Calgary kids.

Josh Fluker is with the Calgary Basketball Academy and has watched the sport gain popularity steadily over the last few years here.

“Maybe it’s the Raptors,” said Fluker. “Maybe it’s a lot of our kids being able to have success in the (United) States, how well Canada basketball has done on an international level but basketball has really grown here.

"This isn’t an accident that happened," he added. "This is something that’s been built because of demand.”

Another option for club teams

Club teams typically rent space in upwards of 2,400 gyms in schools or City of Calgary facilities. Soon they will have another option.

Mike Shaw is the general manager of the Calgary Minor Basketball Association. With 4,500 players, it’s the largest grass roots basketball organization in the city. He’d like to see facilities like Prolific in every quadrant of the city and he’s already reserved time here.

“We’re booked through until 2022, into the winter of 2022 and we look to be beyond that as well,” said Shaw. “This is just a tremendous facility. They’re needed around the city and this is going to be a great addition to the Calgary sports community.”

Michael Myers is the president and founder of the W.I.N. Basketball Club of Calgary. It’s smaller with 75 players. He’s excited about the new facility and can’t wait until pandemic restrictions are lifted to see the new facility full of players.

“But this unfortunately will be booked right up until kingdom come,” said Myers. “It would be nice to have a few more (facilities) because of the limited opportunities that we have, having only one spot.”

Singleton has five partners for the project and while he’s disappointed to not open early in the new year, he will be ready for when the restrictions are lifted.

“We had to brainstorm and really kind of think about what the best strategic plan as if there was a second wave which we are in,” said Singleton. “We’ve been prepared, (and) we have a great relationship with our landlord here.”

