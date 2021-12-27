New platform highlights Calgary's accessible and inclusive businesses

Sean Crump, the co-founder of accessibility advocate company Included by Design, helped develop Krooshl. It's a platform allowing people to purchase tickets, plan events and see which venues in Calgary are inclusive.

