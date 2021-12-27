New platform highlights Calgary's accessible and inclusive businesses

CALGARY -

Sean Crump says he'll often show up to a new restaurant or retail business, only to find it's inaccessible for him in his wheelchair.

It's a regular occurrence within the disabled community, Crump says, even though he always phones venues ahead of time to ask if they can accommodate him.

"I've rolled into places where they assume they can just bump me up the one step or something along those lines, but being in a power wheelchair, that becomes a little more difficult," said Crump, who has been a quadriplegic for more than a decade.

That's why Crump, who is the co-founder of accessibility advocate company Included by Design, helped develop Krooshl. It's a platform allowing people to purchase tickets, plan events and see which venues in Calgary are inclusive.

"It brings accessible venues to the people that need them," Crump said.

Krooshl launched in early December and its map of Calgary show which of the city's businesses have accommodations such as automatic doors, wheelchair ramps, low tables and adjustable lighting and music.

The map isn't very populated for Krooshl's launch -- just eight businesses are listed so far -- mostly because the team will visit each venue to make sure it is inclusive and barrier-free.

Restaurant Fonda Fora was one of the first to be added to the map.

"Inclusivity and accessibility was very important to us from the very beginning," said Allison Martin with Fonda Fora.

"In the actual layout and design we worked really hard to make sure that every one is included and is able to be here," she said.

More locations are being added to Krooshl regularly and the group will also add venues to its Edmonton map soon, too.

"I think it's time we start thinking about every one and that we be more inclusive so that every one's able to enjoy the same dining experience," Martin said.

Crump said Krooshl is even more important for the disabled community during a pandemic, after so many people have spent the better part of two years isolated with limited social contacts.

"I often find that in our community, you usually find one or two places that you feel comfortable with or that you've been to before and you just kind of stick to that same place or same two places," he said.

"We're just trying to allow people to branch out and also build out that confidence."