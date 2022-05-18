New recovery facility in Lethbridge breaks ground

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Shovels hit the ground and construction officially began Wednesday on a new 50 bed recovery centre just east of Lethbridge.

The roughly $18 million project offers long-term residential treatment for those struggling with drugs, alcohol and mental health challenges.

“The goal, of course, for everyone who enters is to leave not only healthy in recovery, but also employed, housed, in school or in training with new connections in the surrounding community,” said Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions.

Recovery communities like the one being developed in Lethbridge are also being built on the nearby Blood Tribe First Nation, as well as in Red Deer and Gunn, northwest of Edmonton.

MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE

Harm reduction advocates said they're pleased to finally see these developments, but said more needs to be done.

“Lethbridge is in such dire need of any services in regards to addiction that we will take anything we can get. However, the UCP government really needs to be looking at harm reduction as well as treatment centres,” said Lori Hatfield with Moms Stop the Harm.

In January alone, Lethbridge recorded 10 drug poisoning deaths, the highest number the city has seen in years, according to the province. Mayor Blaine Hyggen said the centre is needed in the city.

“This has been a struggling time for our community, especially throughout this opioid crisis but not only that, it's even greater with COVID and the addictions that were suffered throughout our community has been nothing but devastating,” said Hyggen.

The new centre will be located adjacent to the Fresh Start Recovery Centre and will create about 100 constructions jobs, along with an additional 100 staff members being employed.

Hyggen said the recovery approach gives those struggling with addiction the opportunity to find a way back to the lives that they deserve.

“It just wasn’t happening before and so this recovery-based approach is extremely important and we’re doing all we can to make sure we get those individuals that are struggling the care that they need so, again, they can return to the lives that they do deserve,” he said.

“On a project like this, we are both helping the economic recovery from the pandemic, we are helping Albertans who are suffering from addictions,” said Prasad Panda, minister of infrastructure. “Our goal is to have the Lethbridge residential treatment facility up and running as soon as possible to put suffering Albertans on the path to recovery.”

Moms Stop the Harm said the number of people and families the facility could help may be incalculable.

“We need to have things in place for people who are in active addition and who may not be ready for treatment yet, but we still don't need to lose those people due to the toxic drug supply that is out there right now,” said Hatfield.

A request for proposals has been put out for organizations that can operate the facility.

Construction on the new centre is expected to be completed by the fall of this year, with the opening set for the spring of 2023.