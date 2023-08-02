New report cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs among health-care gaps in Canada
The Canadian Institute for Public Health Information (CIHI) released a new report on Wednesday, highlighting issues within Canada's health-care system that millions have already felt.
Staffing shortages, lack of access to family physicians and surgical backlogs remain some of the main hurdles for provinces to overcome, according to the report.
The report shows about 743,000 fewer surgeries were performed during the first two-and-a-half years of the pandemic across Canada, representing a 13 per cent decline compared to 2019. This data does not include Quebec.
In Alberta, that number was ten per cent.
Newfoundland and Labrador (21 per cent) and Manitoba (18 per cent) were the two provinces most impacted by surgical delays and cancellations.
Despite fewer surgeries being performed nationwide, health-care workers put in massive amounts of overtime hours in 2020-21.
"The 18 million overtime hours worked in Canada's public hospitals in 2020–21 is the equivalent of more than 9,000 full-time jobs, which gives a sense of the increased workload during the pandemic's first year," notes the CIHI report.
"The pressure contributed to burnout and illness, which can have long-term implications for the health of workers and for health care systems. Some workers changed jobs and even careers."
Surveys conducted between 2019 and 2021 found that roughly 12 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and up, not including Quebec, did not have access to a regular health care provider.
As the nation's population continues to grow rapidly, it's an issue that persists .
The report shows about 13 per cent of Albertans 12 years old and up do not have access to a regular health care provider.
"Having a regular health care provider is important for preventing and treating common health issues, regularly monitoring and treating chronic diseases such as diabetes, and supporting good health," CIHI's report notes.
"Usually, the provider is a family doctor, general practitioner, nurse or nurse practitioner. Primary care providers screen for diseases, treat medical conditions, give lifestyle advice and provide ongoing care with medication and other treatments."
The report suggests 19 per cent Prince Edward Island resident aged 12 and up do not have access to a regular health provider.
That’s the highest percentage out of the ten Canadian provinces.
"What we know is that things are a little different depending on where you live, and how old you are. Almost all seniors had a regular health provider, but it's the younger age groups that are 18 to 34 years old who are the least likely to have that kind of an important relationship," said Kathleen Morris, vice president of Research and Analysis at CIHI.
"It also matters where you live. In rural and remote areas It's tough to find a regular health care provider. Sometimes that’s because there aren't enough of them, and sometimes because they are not taking new patients."
Recruiting more physicians is something the Alberta government highlighted as a priority when it signed a 10-year, $24 billion healthcare funding deal with the federal government in February.
"The funding announcement really focused in on areas that I think Canadians care a lot about. Access to health care providers, surgical wait times, good mental health care, and being able to see their own data digitally and these are all important priorities," said Morris.
"What we hope to be able to do is find great ways to measure and then track the progress over time on an on a yearly basis."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Edmonton
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
Oilers give forward McLeod a two-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan McLeod agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension Tuesday with an average annual value of $2.1 million.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver adds voices to calls to search Winnipeg landfill for Indigenous homicide victims
Voices in Vancouver are amplifying calls to search a Winnipeg landfill for the bodies of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
Province to provide update on record wildfire season and unprecedented drought levels across B.C.
The province is set to provide an update Wednesday on British Columbia's wildfire and drought situation.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Atlantic
-
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock
They're brewing up a special batch at Herald Street Brew Works -- in support of Tour de Rock.
-
Sooke parents file small claims suit over lost deposits, exposing gap in daycare regulations
Parents in Sooke have filed a lawsuit in small claims court against a daycare provider over an arrangement for care where they feel misled – and their position may expose a larger gap in a child care system under pressure.
-
West Shore RCMP issue warning after cougar spotted in Colwood
Mounties are warning residents to be aware after a reported cougar sighting in Colwood.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Roughly 5,000 people without power in Burlington, Ont. after fire
A large fire in a residential neighbourhood under construction in Burlington has left thousands of people without power.
-
You can now drink alcohol in 27 Toronto parks for a limited time
Starting today, Toronto residents are allowed to drink alcohol in 27 parks across the city.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus
Health officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die
While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate Ont. fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.
-
John A Macdonald Road residents in Saskatoon vent frustrations about street name change process
Residents living on John A. Macdonald Road got an opportunity to voice their concerns about the street's upcoming name change Tuesday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in ATV crash with pickup truck in northern Ontario
A fatal crash between a pickup truck and an ATV resulted in two people being killed in northern Ontario on Monday, police say.
-
Espanola man wearing bulletproof vest, carrying gun arrested
A 57-year-old Espanola man has been charged after an emergency call that he was at a local business wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a handgun Monday morning, police say.
-
Timmins senior on scooter charged with sexually assaulting women
A 71-year-old Timmins man accused of accosting and groping women on the street while operating a motorized mobility scooter has been charged with sexual assault and police say there may be more victims.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Winnipeg during Tuesday's storm
A thunderstorm touched down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds throughout Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Regina
-
What is Naloxone? The life-saving drug for opioid overdoses
Saskatchewan is still in the midst of an opioid crisis, with 387 reported deaths last year. One essential tool is being used to combat the crisis, Naloxone.
-
Regina citizen group calls for transparency and integrity following release of Experience Regina review
A citizen group released a report on the Experience Regina campaign, after setting out to find out what went wrong leading up to the launch.
-
Little League Championships kick off in Regina
The 2023 Canadian Little League Championships are underway in the Queen City, as teams will compete for the next 10 days to represent Canada at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, USA later this month.