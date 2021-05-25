CALGARY -- The Siksika First Nation is hoping to break down accessibility barriers by offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the surrounding area.

A new clinic will be giving out shots to people who live in Strathmore, Gleichen, Wheatland County, Vulcan County, and Newell County, starting Tuesday.

The announcement of the clinic comes after the province released an interactive map breaking down provincial data into smaller regions. Albertans are now able to see how many people in their communities have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The map also shows the divide between urban and rural centres.

The highest percentage of people protected with at least one dose, are areas in and around major cities. Health officials say numbers are lower in rural areas due to accessibility and proximity to vaccine supply. Vaccine hesitancy is also believe to be a factor in people from rural areas choosing not to get the shot.

The Siksika First Nation says it hopes that more individuals will opt to get the vaccine if it is more accessible and closer to home.

Housed at the Deerfoot Sportsplex, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna will be offered and, following the guidance of the ongoing provincial rollout, anyone 12 years and older can book an appointment.

Residents of the surrounding communities who are interested in receiving a vaccine, are asked to register on the Siksika health website.