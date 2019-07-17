Alberta Health Services has launched a new program at two Calgary hospitals to help non-urgent emergency room patients.

Under the Complex Care Hub program, patients who come into the Rockyview Hospital and the South Health Campus emergency departments for non-urgent treatment are admitted and followed as they would be under a conventional hospital admission, says AHS.

But unlike traditional inpatients, they aren’t transferred to a unit in the hospital to recover. Instead, they sleep in their own bed at home.

Participants are monitored by community paramedics and nurses and consult with doctors via Skype.

