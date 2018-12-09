There’s a new place to work out and have fun in the City of Calgary and, at 330,000 square feet, it’s the largest of the organization’s facilities not only in Canada, but the entire world.

Located in Seton, the building, called the Brookfield Residential YMCA, has a lot of the typical amenities that you would associate with agency, but there are a few other added bonuses to this location.

“We have a waterpark which includes a couple of water slides, one that uses an inflatable tube on the way down. We also have an amazing flow rider, which is a surf simulator so you can learn to surf in Calgary,” said Nick Wiggins, regional director for YMCA in South Calgary.

There’s also a 50m competition pool and a 10m dive tower, both designed to host regional and provincial competitions, as well as two new ice rinks.

Wiggins says over 2,000 people came through for a tour of the brand new facility on Saturday and expects similar numbers on Sunday.

“We are very excited and we’re open now to show people this amazing facility and are inviting them to come back when it’s fully open on January 14.”

Many of the people who came in for a tour on Sunday were amazed at what it had to offer.

“It’s incredible. Being new, it’s huge. What impressed me most was the weightlifting area; I’ve never seen one so large,” said Auburn Bay resident Teresa Morrison.

Tracy Bois says it’s nice to have something so large in the south end of the city.

“It’s beautiful, it’s amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it. I think it’s great for kids, especially in the south.”

The City of Calgary owns the building that cost $120M to build while the YMCA will operate it.

“This is the end of a seven or eight-year project to bring some recreation to this part of the city,” Wiggins says.

The location isn’t just for exercise either, because it also possesses a full performing arts theatre and a number of art studios.

“Really, as an organization, we’re not just into sports anymore,” Wiggins says. “We’re getting into the community as well.”

The building is available for additional public tours Monday to Friday between 12:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Unfortunately, members will have to wait until March for the pool to open.

(With files from Jaclyn Brown)