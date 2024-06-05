Newly expanded BMO Centre officially opens

After more than three years and $500 million, Calgary's BMO Centre expansion officially opens Wednesday.

With the work complete, it's now Western Canada's largest convention centre, with over one million square feet of floor space and the ability to host 33,000 guests at once.

The expansion was funding by all three levels of government.

The project broke ground in April 2021, and it was completed on-time and on-budget.

More than 600 workers were on site daily during major construction and crews logged a combine two million hours of work.

About 9,000 tonnes of steels was used in construction and it also boasts the country's largest indoor fireplace.

The BMO Centre is expected to bring in at least $267 million each year.

More than 100 bookings have been placed for events as far out as 2030, but the first in the new space will be the Global Energy Show beginning June 11.

The expansion is one of several major projects announced for the area in the last five years, including the new event centre.

The grand opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m.