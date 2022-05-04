NHL commissioner Gary Bettman lobbies for new Calgary arena

When asked about the state of the arena debate currently taking place in Calgary, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman didn't mince words. "Obviously this building is a little past its prime, to say the least." When asked about the state of the arena debate currently taking place in Calgary, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman didn't mince words. "Obviously this building is a little past its prime, to say the least."

