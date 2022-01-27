'No evidence this causes more severe disease': 3 cases of new Omicron sub variant detected in Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Alberta Health has confirmed that a sub variant of Omicron has been detected in the province, but it's unclear exactly where those cases were identified.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says at least 51 cases of what's known as the BA.2 variant have been spotted in Canada, most being linked to international travel.

Some are dubbing it the 'stealth variant' because the early indication is that it is difficult to detect through regular COVID-19 testing.

BA.2 was first detected in the U.K. in November, and scientists are still learning more about how it compares to the first Omicron strain known as BA.1.

"It does appear to be more transmissible; it does appear to be out competing BA.1 in some settings," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, Infectious disease expert at the Toronto General Hospital, in an interview with CTV News.

"In all fairness, it's not entirely clear, apart from increased transmissibility or increased fitness, to what extent, it has other features associated with it."

Dr. Isaac Bogoch

TRACKING THE BA.2 VARIANT

The World Health Organization (WHO) is tracking the BA.2 variant, but it has not been classified as a variant of concern.

Despite there being three known cases in Alberta, infectious disease physician, Dr. Daniel Gregson, said there is no need to overreact.

"I wouldn't panic. There's no evidence this causes more severe disease. The question we have is whether going to out-compete the BA.1 lineage," he said.

"Likely, this has a little bit more of an ability to evade vaccines we've given, but that's been true for the current variant, and I don't know that we need to be any more concerned about this."

Dr. Gregson added that receiving a booster shot remains the most effective way to avoid a severe outcome from a COVID-19 variant.

According to the most recent numbers from the provincial government, roughly 32 per cent of Albertans have received a third dose.

Nationwide, the most recent data shows that nearly 33.5 per cent of the population, or roughly 9.5M people, have been given a booster.

Denmark is seeing the most BA.2 cases compared to any other country globally, but they are also completing far more PCR tests per day than Canada.

However, experts say the early signs out of that country are encouraging.

"So far, it doesn't appear to be causing more hospitalizations," said Dr. Gregson.

"If we look at hospitalization rates in Demark compared to what we currently have in Alberta, it's about half per million people."