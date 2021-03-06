A fire caused significant damage to a northeast Calgary home Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the house in the 100 block of 44 Avenue NE around 4 p.m. to find flames and smoke coming through its front door.

It appears no one was home at the time as no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the home's main floor.

An investigation has started into what caused the fire .