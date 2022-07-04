'No negotiations' with CSEC as event centre committee meets ahead of summer break

'No negotiations' with CSEC as event centre committee meets ahead of summer break

Artist rendering of the Calgary Event Centre project that was scrapped when the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation stepped away from its deal with the City of Calgary. (supplied) Artist rendering of the Calgary Event Centre project that was scrapped when the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation stepped away from its deal with the City of Calgary. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina