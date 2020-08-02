CALGARY -- Police, along with members of the Calgary Fire Department's high-angle rescue team had to take care of a difficult problem Sunday.

Officials say a vehicle was found at the bottom of an embankment in Sandy Beach Park, right near the Elbow River.

The car was stuck in the mud and heavy equipment needed to be brought in to pull it back out.

There aren't many details about how it ended up there, but police say residents in the area heard a lot of noise at about 3 a.m., which is likely when the incident took place.

Officials say the recovery took about seven hours to successfully complete.

No one has come forward with any injuries so far.

The investigation is ongoing.