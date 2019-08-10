No one injured in downtown Calgary shooting, police search for suspects
Calgary police blocked off a scene on 5 Avenue S.W. for an investigation into an early morning shooting.
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:40AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating after shots rang out in the downtown core early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 800 block of 5 Avenue S.W., for reports of a shooting at about 3:30 a.m.
No one was found injured at the scene and police are still working to figure out what took place.
There is no information on any suspects at this time.
More to come...