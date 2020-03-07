CALGARY -- Officials are working to determine what started a fire inside a large warehouse in southeast Calgary early Saturday, but say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Crews were called to a building in the 3300 block of 58 Avenue S.W. at about 2:40 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found thick, black smoke coming from a large metal fabrication warehouse.

A second alarm was called in due to the volume of smoke and because of the size of the structure and interior design that proved a challenge for crews.

Officials say crews went up onto the roof to knock holes to ventilate the building while other teams mounted an aggressive attack on the interior to extinguish flames from the entrances.

Aerial ladders were also brought in to douse the building with water and eventually bring the situation under control.

Officials add there were also a number of explosions reported inside the warehouse during the incident and those were attributed to several overheated propane tanks.

Fortunately, no employees of the business were present when the fire broke out and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

A Calgary Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for crews fighting the fire and ATCO and Enmax were also on scene to shut down utilities.

There is no information on what sparked the blaze.