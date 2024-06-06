No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
At about 6:30 a.m., Alberta Emergency Alert sent out a message to all residents of Calgary about the issue.
"A water main break along 16 Avenue N.W. has impacted the city's water supply," it said. "Supply levels have reached a critical state, affecting the city's ability to provide water to communities and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression."
The alert said all residents should do all they can to conserve water, including not showering or bathing, washing dishes or running appliances that use water until further notice.
The city put out its own water advisory around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
"The city has enacted its municipal emergency plan and currently, we do not have an estimate for how long the boil water advisory or the water restrictions will be necessary.," the city said in a news release.
"This issue is temporary, and our crews are working 24/7 to complete the necessary repair work."
Sue Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, called the break "large and complicated."
"This makes an estimate on when the issue will be resolved difficult to predict. What we do know is that every drop of water will count until we get this repair done."
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city has dedicated all of its resources to resolve the issue and appreciates the patience and cooperation from all residents during this difficult time.
"I want to thank you, Calgary, for doing your part<" she said. "I realize this morning's emergency alert was quite jarring and I appreciate that everyone paid attention to the need to conserve water right now."
A Stage 4 outdoor water ban has been issued for for the whole city because the issue involves "a critical transmission line."
That means all outdoor use of water is restricted. Anyone found in violation of the order could face fines starting at $3,000.
In general, the city is asking residents and businesses to lower their water consumption over the next 24 hours.
Homeowners are being told to limit the use of their dishwashers and washing machines, limit showers and turning off humidifiers and ice machines.
Meanwhile, businesses such as laundromats and car washes are being asked to reduce water use while businesses that offer products or services to sustain life for people, animals or plants are exempt.
"Other exemptions include any businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants," the city said.
Anyone in Bowness must also bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption — that includes water for things like brushing or teeth or washing food.
Seven schools impacted: CBE
Concerned families were told by the Calgary Board of Education that the issue is only affecting services at a handful of schools in its system.
Officials told parents in a letter on Thursday morning that seven schools are impacted and the families of students at those schools are being provided with instructions.
There are no details about what measures are in place at the affected schools, but the CBE said all classes at the rest of its schools will be running as usual.
City of Airdrie initiates water restrictions
Meanwhile, in response to the major water break, other communities are bringing in their own conservation guidelines.
The City of Airdrie said Thursday morning that all residents in the city north of Calgary should "immediately stop outdoor water usage."
This includes watering lawns, gardens and trees or washing buildings, sidewalks, driveways and cars.
The city says it has suspended bulk water sales, effective immediately.
"There are no boil water advisories in effect within the City of Airdrie and water remains safe to drink. To ensure we share the water currently available, we are asking Airdrie residents to immediately restrict indoor water use."
Officials say dishwashers and washing machines should only be used when required and only with full loads, showers should be limited to five minutes and baths should be kept shallow.
Businesses that use non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to reduce water use.
As in Calgary, businesses that provide life sustaining services are exempt from the restrictions.
That includes businesses that need to use water to meet health code standards such as health centres and restaurants.
The water main broke around 7 p.m. Wednesday and, according to fire officials, they were able to shut it off by about 10 p.m.
Police said they’ve received many calls to 911 about water issues.
It’s reminding Calgarians that people should call 311 unless it’s an emergency.
16 Avenue remains closed eastbound at Sarcee Trail and westbound at Home Road due to the break.
