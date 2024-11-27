'Nobody wants to pay that': Small businesses in rural Alberta struggling amid Canada Post workers strike

DIDSBURY, Alta. -

Thirteen days after 55,000 Canada Post workers walked off the job, there is no end in sight.

Mediation talks have been halted to give both sides time to reassess before returning to the bargaining table.

It's creating uncertainty for business owners, especially in rural Alberta, where Canada Post is relied upon by small shops.

Canada Post estimates 10 million packages are caught in limbo.

Among them are multiple shipments destined for Fashions on Main in Didsbury, Alta.

"We haven't received anything in days now, and we're still waiting on some small items that are specifically seasonal for Christmas stocking stuffers and some special orders, too," said Theo Springer, owner of Fashions on Main.

The clothing store is among the rural Canada Post customers hit especially hard by the strike.

While plenty of alternative courier and shipping companies exist in large cities, it's not as feasible in smaller towns.

"It's just not viable if you have an item that you want to send out, and it's a $35, $45 blouse and shipping costs to the courier cost you more than that," Springer said.

“Nobody wants to pay that."

The postal workers' union is pushing for better pay and benefits, and weekend work is a key issue.

The two sides are at odds over how to make it work.

"If it was easy, we could just throw money at this problem and move on, but the reality is the money is declining at Canada Post. We're posting losses and we need to think of the future," said Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton.

Caught in the middle are customers and businesses, right as the busy holiday season ramps up.

"Canada Post is often a lifeline for these rural businesses, right? So, you know, without it, they risk being cut off economically and experiencing delays and even just receiving essential goods for these remote communities," said Tyler Slobogian, policy analyst at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The federal labour minister says the government does not plan to force binding arbitration, as it did when rail and port workers went on strike earlier this year.