Non-profits in Lethbridge in need of financial donations

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen put out a dire plea earlier this week asking the community for financial donations as a result of lack of funding and pandemic-driven decrease in giving.

“We found ourselves in a spot where we weren’t receiving enough funds, we were getting in only about a half of what we need for our monthly expenses. Our expenses are pretty basic, we have a budget of just over $1 million and $750,000 is food, that’s donated food,” said Executive Director Bill Ginther.

On top of that, Ginther, says the organization is in need of roughly $10,000 per month to pay bills and salaries. Ginther says COVID-19 has played a huge part in the lack of donations, with many grants drying up.

“We have found more and more people are less able to donate and a bulk of our funds have always come from private donations,” added Ginther

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen offers three full meals a day for the city’s less fortunate which is around 200 people or more.

Ginther says the situation isn’t going away and he’d like to introduce monthly pledges.

“The ideal thing is if you have guaranteed funding and if you have people, individuals, groups, and organizations that decide to do a monthly pledge, then you know that money is coming in,” said Ginther.

As a result of declining donations, about a dozen part-time staff at the soup kitchen were told they would be losing their jobs at the end of the month. But, Ginther says a shocking and generous wave of donations have been made over the week and the 12 employees were able to keep their jobs.

Ginther says an anonymous donor has said they will match every donation, dollar for dollar, of up to $10,000 until November 19 for the soup kitchen.

SALVATION ARMY STRUGGLING

The Salvation Army is also seeing a large need for donations following a year with limited fundraising abilities.

“People are coming to us who have never had to request for help before,” said Salvation Army public relations spokesperson Jamie Locke.

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen is in need of roughly $10,000 per month to pay bills and salaries. Ginther says COVID-19 has played a huge part in the lack of donations, with many grants drying up.

Locke says one of its biggest fundraiser is set to get underway.

“Starting today, you will begin to see Salvation Army kettles out there in the stores and retail environments, and then we do our big kick off next week on November 18,” explained Locke.

The kettle campaign raises about $3 million every year. That money goes back to helping provide shelter, food, and resources to the community's most vulnerable. The Salvation Army has introduced a new debit and credit tap option this year as another way to donate.

Both organizations have the same message.

“When you give, you’re giving to people in your own community,” said Locke.