CALGARY -- A northeast Calgary pharmacy was robbed early Monday evening of an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., when police received a call about an armed robbery at Universal Health Pharmacy at 150-630 Redstone Dr. N.E. Two men with concealed faces entered the pharmacy and demanded money and drugs. One suspect showed a hand gun.

The offenders made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs.

Police said no one seemed to be hurt.

Officers remain on scene. There have been no arrests. Police are investigating the possibility that the robbery is connected to other related incidents.

This is a developing story