Northeast Calgary stabbing sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:55AM MST Last Updated Saturday, December 14, 2019 9:05AM MST
Calgary police have one person in custody for questioning.
CALGARY -- A man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after a stabbing at a home in northeast Calgary.
According to Calgary police, there was a fight at a home in the Falconridge area around 5:30 a.m. where one person was stabbed.
The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition.
Police say they have one person in custody for questioning.