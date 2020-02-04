CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Monday night shooting in the city's northeast that sent one person to hospital on a Calgary Transit bus.

According to police, an injured man approached a Calgary Transit bus shortly before 10 p.m. in the community of Rundle and told the driver that he had been shot in the leg.

The bus driver drove the gunshot victim to a location near the Peter Lougheed Centre. The man exited the bus and walked into the hospital in search of medical attention.

CPS officials say the man's injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.