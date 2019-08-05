Nights owls in Alberta were treated to an amazing natural spectacle early Monday as the Northern Lights danced across the sky.

Photographer Matt Melnyk was up late (or early, depending how you look at it) and managed to capture the scene as is unfolded above about 3 a.m.

“It has been very quiet lately for northern lights since the sun is at a solar minimum, however, this rare forecast was predicted a day before and it came through as promised,” he said.

“It was absolutely incredible to watch this light show.”