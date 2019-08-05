Northern lights dazzle above Alberta
The northern lights lit up the skies over Alberta early Monday. (Matt Melnyk)
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 11:20AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2019 12:45PM MDT
Nights owls in Alberta were treated to an amazing natural spectacle early Monday as the Northern Lights danced across the sky.
Photographer Matt Melnyk was up late (or early, depending how you look at it) and managed to capture the scene as is unfolded above about 3 a.m.
“It has been very quiet lately for northern lights since the sun is at a solar minimum, however, this rare forecast was predicted a day before and it came through as promised,” he said.
“It was absolutely incredible to watch this light show.”