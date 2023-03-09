'Not looking to make money': Alberta government swallows cost on imported children's pain reliever
The Smith government will be selling bottles of children's pain reliever, acquired from overseas sources, at a loss to residents, Alberta's health minister said this week.
Jason Copping admitted to the expenditure during a committee meeting, saying the province spent $80 million on five million bottles of children's medication ordered from Turkiye last year.
"$70 million is the cost of medication while $10 million is the cost of shipping, waste disposal and other administrative costs," Copping told the standing committee on families and communities on Wednesday.
"A shipment has already arrived and it's being distributed," he said. "We expect two other additional shipments to be coming in over the next little while."
The supply, acquired from Turkish pharmaceutical manufacturer Atabay last December, was approved for sale by Health Canada earlier this year.
Copping says the unit cost per bottle is approximately $14, but the government is seeking to recover some of that money spent.
"We made a commitment to Albertans that once it hits the shelves we will be subsidizing it," he said. "(Albertans) will be paying the standard cost, give or take about $7 or $8 per bottle.
"We're not looking to make money at this."
The medication will be coming in at different times through the year, so Albertans will have access to what they need, when they need it, he said.
"I even went to the shelves a couple of weeks ago and we're still short," Copping said.
"We want to make sure we're not in the same position the year after for the next flu season."
Copping says other provinces have also expressed interest in having access to this supply of medication, but one million bottles will be kept here in reserve.
He says there should be no concern that the medication Alberta has purchased will go to waste.
"The conversations that I've been having with other jurisdictions, where there are still shortages is, it's better to have and not need than need and not have.
"We were put into that position last fall and we want to make sure we don't get into it again."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials
A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.
-
Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Vancouver Island
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
-
BC Ferries report foresees possible recession, challenges with worker retention
A new report from BC Ferries to the independent Office of the BC Ferries Commissioner highlights significant challenges for the service, including a possible recession and difficulty recruiting and retaining employees.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
Student arrested after weapon reported at Brampton high school
A youth has been arrested and a weapon recovered after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday.
-
School bus driver charged after crashing in Whitby, Ont. with students on board
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Cars end up on sidewalk after crash in Kitchener
At least one person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Saskatoon child’s speech stands out in furor over change rooms
Much vitriol has been spread online about the rights of transgender people to equal access to city facilities, but one 10-year-old put the issue in stark relief on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
How Manitobans can limit food waste in their home
It's an all too familiar situation for many people around the world - food going bad before it can be eaten and it gets thrown out.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.