Nova Scotia's Black steals into final four at Canadian women's curling championship

Nova Scotia skip Christina Black watches the shot after delivering her last rock in the 11th end while playing Ontario in the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, February 24, 2023. Nova Scotia won 7-6 in 11 ends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Nova Scotia skip Christina Black watches the shot after delivering her last rock in the 11th end while playing Ontario in the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, February 24, 2023. Nova Scotia won 7-6 in 11 ends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina