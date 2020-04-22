CALGARY -- Occupational Health and Safety is working to determine if an investigation should be opened into the death of a worker at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River.

A woman in her 60s died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, officials reported Monday.

“Given that the death happened just this week, OHS is currently working through the formal process to determine whether to open a fatality investigation,” said Adrienne South, press secretary to the minister of labour.

An OHS spokesperson is scheduled to address the media at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday alongside Alberta medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, during the daily COVID-19 update.

More than 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been connected to the Cargill plant, including. 401 employees.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 3,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 61 deaths are being linked to it.

