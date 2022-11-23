Oil and gas drilling sector wants federal tax credit to help it decarbonize
The organization representing Canada's oil and gas drilling sector is asking the federal government to create a new tax credit it says it needs to help the industry decarbonize.
The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) — which represents drilling rig and service rig companies across Western Canada, as well as offshore drilling rigs in Atlantic Canada — is lobbying the government for a 50-per-cent-refundable tax credit for drillers seeking to develop and deploy new carbon abatement technologies.
"Our members have technology they could deploy in a very short amount of time," CAOEC president Mark Scholz told reporters in Calgary Wednesday, following the organization's annual state of the industry event.
"The challenge for our industry is there's a lack of capital interest in the energy services space . . . We're excited about the future, but we need support to get there."
As the heaviest-emitting sector in the country, the oil and gas industry is under pressure to rapidly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as part of Canada's commitment to reaching net-zero by 2050.
While a formal cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector is still in development, the federal government stated in its Emissions Reduction Plan earlier this year that it believes the industry can slash its emissions by 46 per cent from 2019 levels, to 110 million tonnes, by 2030.
So far, the major oilsands companies have received most of the net-zero limelight, with their massive proposed carbon capture and storage network they say would trap emissions from oilsands sites in northern Alberta.
But Scholz said the conventional drilling sector is also willing and able to do its part, adding there are many technologies already in existence — such as hydrogen-powered rigs, fuel-switching technology and on-site carbon capture — that could be used.
However, he said his industry is only just now recovering from a brutal seven years of oil price downturn and layoffs. While that streak finally snapped in 2022, with a return to soaring oil prices and steady drilling activity, the industry is just starting to see significant levels of capital investment again.
“I wouldn’t describe our industry as profitable or sustainable yet. We will get there. The challenge is we have a 2030 target of reducing emissions," Scholz said. "We're going to need government collaboration to get there."
The federal government has already unveiled an investment tax credit for carbon capture and storage projects, and Scholz said he was encouraged by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic statement, which proposed a refundable tax credit for investments in clean technology.
He said a tax credit specifically for drillers would also help energy service providers pivot towards work in the alternative energy space.
"My members now are not only drilling for hydrocarbon resources, they’re drilling for lithium, they’re drilling for geothermal, for helium," Scholz said.
"They’re going to continue to drill for natural gas, which is going to be the feedstock for the hydrogen industry. You cannot have a successful transition or transformation of our energy system without our members.”
The CAOEC said Wednesday it expects 6,409 wells to be drilled in Canada in 2023, an approximately 15-per-cent increase from 2022.
It predicts 42,350 people will be employed directly and indirectly by the drilling sector in 2023, an increase of more than 5,400 jobs year-over-year.
Industry members are also expecting a boost next year from the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the Coastal GasLink project, both of which will increase Canadian oil and gas capacity.
“This is a good time to be in the industry, for those who stuck around in the bad times," said Mike Belenkie, president and CEO of Advantage Energy Ltd., in a panel discussion at Wednesday's industry event.
"We took a lot of lumps during the down times, but since then everyone has repaired their balance sheets, and most of us now are in a spot where we’ve never been stronger.”
Labour recruitment and retention remains a challenge for the energy sector as a whole, and oil prices remain volatile. Still, many industry members say they feel more optimistic than they have in a long time.
"The last seven years have been very, very difficult," said Jason Jaskela, president and COO of Headwater Exploration Inc.
"The industry's finally fun again."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National climate adaptation strategy to set targets to fight heat, floods, fires
Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
New interactive map shows 200,000 galaxies, a slice of the known universe
There’s now a way for everyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut to view the universe from the comfort of their home: an interactive map of the known cosmos, which lays out 200,000 galaxies in their actual positions in space.
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Wet morning, warmest afternoon of the week
Parts of the Edmonton region got hit with some precipitation early this morning (especially northern and eastern parts of the region).
Vancouver
-
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam Wednesday night
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
A Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: Nova Scotia advocate
An affordable energy advocate says the imposition of consumer carbon pricing in Nova Scotia is a good idea, but adds that rising energy costs continue to pose problems for people with lower incomes.
-
National climate adaptation strategy to set targets to fight heat, floods, fires
Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
NEW
NEW | Port Alberni ferry company offers rides by donation this December
Travel onboard the Frances Barkley ferry in Port Alberni, B.C., is being offered for free or by donation this December, with funds going towards local charities.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
Toronto
-
20-year-old cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle at Toronto intersection
Toronto police say they are investigating after a 20-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle and died at a busy intersection.
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario with 'near-zero' visibility in some areas
Drivers are being warned of near zero visibility on the roads this morning as the GTA and much of southern Ontario sit under a fog advisory.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Quebec unions call for more COVID sick leave to support non-remote workers
Quebec's three major unions are calling on the provincial government to provide a 10-day COVID-19 sick leave for those who can't work from home due to the nature of their job. In a joint press release issued Thursday, the FTQ, CSN and CSQ said there's an insufficient number of sick days for workers in large networks such as healthcare, education and childcare, as well as several other sectors.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
Firefighters deal with several hazards at Stittsville fire
Ottawa firefighters dealt with a hazardous scene fighting a massive fire in Stittsville overnight.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Kitchener
-
Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
-
New ear ushered into Waterloo regional council
A freshly-elected regional council was sworn in Wednesday night, and new and returning faces took their seats in the chamber.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
‘Incompetent’ murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
Winnipeg
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
-
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.