Oilers seek direction as they take on Flames
History repeats itself. That lesson is in black and white numbers for the Edmonton Oilers as they prepare to visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
The Oilers return from the holiday break with an 18-15-2 record, the exact same mark they sported through 35 games last season. Edmonton is in a similar spot, sitting outside a playoff position.
The good news for the Oilers is that they can remind themselves how last season they posted a 10-3-1 mark in their next 14 games, finished second in the Pacific Division and reached the conference final in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"Last year we got off to a racing start, then fell off a cliff halfway through, and that's kind of how we ended up here," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. "And I would say this time around we've just kind of gone up and down and it's been a bit of a rollercoaster."
The Oilers have one win in their last five games (1-2-2) and return to action following a disappointing 5-2 home loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Edmonton surrendered five unanswered goals while blowing a 2-0 lead.
Although the Oilers are struggling to find their form, McDavid is not one of their problems. He leads the league in goals (30) and points (66).
Facing the Flames should also give him some extra juice, too. McDavid has amassed 28 goals and 51 points in 36 regular-season games against Calgary.
"It doesn't matter who we play. It's a big game no matter who we're playing," McDavid said. "Obviously Calgary, we know the history there, so it's a big game for us. That's the bottom line."
The Flames are back on home ice after finishing a four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Calgary posted a 3-0-1 mark during clashes in California, and moved one point ahead of the Oilers and into a wild-card position -- which was the goal prior to the road swing.
"Huge," said defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who scored the game-winning goal in Anaheim. "We talked about it. Have a good road trip, which we did. To come out with three out of four and seven of eight points, it's a good trip. Now we build and we keep going."
Like the Oilers in their last game, the Flames wasted a lead. In fact, the Flames twice saw a one-goal edge disappear. However, they can take solace in bouncing back and earning a victory.
"We stuck with it throughout the games, whether we had good bounces or bad bounces," forward Brett Ritchie said. "I think that's what was missing early on in the year, that ability to stick with it. You're never out of it until it's over."
The Anaheim game ended a stretch for the Flames in which they played nine games in 15 days, three of them in the Eastern time zone, two in the Mountain time zone and four on the West Coast. Detractors could say his team needed overtime to beat the cellar-dwelling Ducks, but Flames coach Darryl Sutter believed his squad gritted out a victory.
"This has been a grind for our team," Sutter said. "They need a break and (Friday) was just about digging down there a little bit, that's pretty clear."
--Field Level Media
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'High confidence' of coastal flooding Tuesday in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
Forecasters have "high confidence" there will be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
'Never experienced a festive season this difficult': Why food banks are calling on donations, long-term solutions
Food banks across Canada continue to experience significant challenges due to a rise in demand amid high inflation rates— and 2023 is expected to bring similar woes, organizations have told CTV News.
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors
Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
Canadians spent less on travel this holiday season amid inflation, recession worries for 2023
A year-end poll run by Leger has found that a quarter to a third of Canadians reported spending less on holiday expenses this year than in 2021, as higher inflation and a potential recession tops the list of Canadians’ greatest worries for 2023.
Edmonton
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Garneau condo garage damage causes burst pipes, limited heating: residents
Some residents inside a large condo in Garneau are dealing with heating issues, flooding and frozen pipes after they say the building's parking garage door was left open for nearly a month.
-
Oilers seek direction as they take on Flames
History repeats itself. That lesson is in black and white numbers for the Edmonton Oilers as they prepare to visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvey is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
-
B.C. highways impacted by avalanche risks, fog, flooding
Warming temperatures across much of British Columbia are creating new challenges on major highways.
-
Company involved in deadly bus crash pauses B.C. routes until Tuesday
The company involved in a deadly bus crash near Merritt, B.C., over the weekend suspended operations across the province for a second day on Monday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. emergency responders deliver warmth, safety during Christmas power outages
Emergency responders in parts of New Brunswick spent Christmas keeping people warm and safe, as power outages lingered for thousands.
-
Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
-
Let the games begin: World juniors underway in Halifax, Moncton
A popular holiday tradition kicked off at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and Moncton's Avenir Centre Monday as fans piled in to watch the world juniors.
Vancouver Island
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
-
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.
Toronto
-
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
-
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
-
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
-
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 560,000 households province-wide.
-
10-year-old barista from Montreal brewing up big dreams
There's a new gourmet coffee service in town, and its founder is unlike any other barista you've ever met. Jack Steiner, age 10, is the boy behind Steiner Coffee, a mobile barista business based out of Cote Saint Luc in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Several residents displaced following blaze in the Glebe
Several residents are displaced after a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe. A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
Travellers scramble to find alternate trips after Via Rail cancels routes on Boxing Day
Trains between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal were once again cancelled on Boxing Day because of issues that began on Christmas Eve.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo
A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.
-
Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business
Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
Saskatoon shoppers brave snow for Boxing Day deals
Boxing Day shopping is as much a part of the holidays as eggnog, and a little snow and cold wasn’t keeping Saskatoon from hunting down a good deal.
-
Saskatoon digging out after Christmas snow dump
City crews are busy clearing streets Monday after Saskatoon was hit with around 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma U researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
An Algoma University researcher is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archaeology.
-
Sudburians return to in-person shopping for Boxing Day
Shoppers in Sudbury woke up bright and early to head to the mall for Boxing Day shopping. It was the first in three years without pandemic restrictions and the New Sudbury Centre was packed with shoppers by mid-afternoon.
-
Canada Nickel acquires another property near Timmins
Canada Nickel is continuing its aggressive acquisitions of nickel properties in the Timmins area. On Dec. 19, the company announced it has purchased the Texmont property, 36 kilometres south of Timmins.
Winnipeg
-
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
-
How a Winnipeg man is running 24 hours straight for Siloam Mission
A Winnipeg man is once again raising money and awareness for Siloam Mission while demonstrating his passion for running and toughness against the bitter cold.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Regina
-
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.