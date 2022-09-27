Oliver Block in downtown Lethbridge designated municipal historic resource

The City of Lethbridge has designated the Oliver Block a municipal historic resource.

Lethbridge city council voted unanimously in favour of the designation Tuesday.

Purchased by Hunter Heggie in 2017, the Oliver Block was spared being demolished and was instead extensively restored.

Standing two storeys at 316 5th St. S. in downtown Lethbridge, the building has a lengthy legacy.

(Galt Museum Archives)

“The Oliver Block is significant for its association with early commercial development in Lethbridge and for its design,” said Ross Kilgour, senior community planner.

“It is one of the finest buildings remaining from the early 1900s in our city and today’s approval will ensure it will continue its storied history.”

The building is the 28th site in Lethbridge to be designated a municipal historic resource since the southern Alberta city's heritage program launched in 2007.