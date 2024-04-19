On-It transit service to Banff, Canmore bumps prices, adds direct route to Lake Louise

Calgarians traveling to Banff or Canmore will soon have the option of using On-It Regional Transit, which resumes operations next month.

The cost-effective shuttle wrapped up its seasonal service in October, but will start again on May 17.

This year, the shuttle will include direct service to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

Service to and from Lake Louise runs from June 14 to Sept. 2, while service to and from Moraine Lake runs Sept. 6 to Oct. 14.

Fares to use On-It will be increasing this year, the first increase since the service launched in 2017.

Adults (16-64) using the Calgary to Canmore/Banff service will now pay $12.50 each way, up from $10.

Fares for children (5-15) and seniors (65+) will remain the same; $10 each way.

Children under four still travel for free, but a seat must be reserved if required.

Fares to travel from Calgary to Lake Louise will be $17.50 each way for adults, $12.50 each way for children and $12.50 each way for seniors.

"On-It really is the best way to see Banff National Park," said spokesperson Jonathan Weal in a Friday news release.

"Planning your visit ahead of time, especially local transportation options, is vital to get the most out of your time in the park."