One woman is in hospital in stable condition following a shooting downtown.

Police were called to Riverfront Avenue and 4th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon and found a woman in medical distress.

A man and a woman were seen running away from the area.

Police have closed off Dermot Baldwin Way Southeast and Riverfront Avenue Southeast between 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue to allow for their investigation.

More to come.