A new study from Alberta Health hopes to shed light on the number of opioid-related deaths in the province.

The report defines opioid-related deaths as those caused by using drugs such as codeine, morphine, oxycodone, fentanyl, carfentanil and heroin.

The latest review looks at 653 deaths across Alberta in 2017.

According to the study, the person most at risk of dying of an opioid overdose is typically a man in his late 30s.

In fact, the vast majority of deaths (77 per cent) were men with an average age of 38. Of those people who died, only 20 were 19 years of age or younger.

About 83 per cent of victims had a history of violence, mental illness, anxiety or depression.

In total, 66 per cent of deaths occurred while people had been using opioids alone in their home.

Fentanyl use is the most common cause of death at 64 per cent, while carfentanil was used in 23 per cent of cases.

More than half of those who died worked in trades, transport or as an equipment operator. The next most common occupational group included sales and services.

Caucasians also made up the majority of those who died, at 64 per cent and the next highest group were Indigenous people at 18 per cent.

Lastly, 41 per cent of opioid users who died were either in custody or under community supervision, including a conditional sentence or probation, within five years of their death.

Alberta Health says the aim of the entire study is to identify those most at risk and to highlight potential trends in opioid deaths for the future.

The report concludes that information surrounding opioid deaths will continue to be shared in a positive manner as a way to take away the stigma and encourage others to seek support.

According to the Alberta government, further information will continue to be shared about the opioid crisis. There will also be an emphasis on harm reduction services and treatment options as needed across the province.

