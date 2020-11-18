CALGARY -- Ontario's health minister says that province will receive nearly half of the 6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive between January and March 2021, but federal officials insist they're still deciding how those will be distributed to the provinces.

Christine Elliott made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Ontario would receive at least 2.4 million of the 6 million doses.

“Of course there are a number of steps to go through before we actually get to the point of distribution including the regulatory review with Health Canada to ensure the safety of both vaccines,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Elliott says 4 million doses will come from Pfizer, with 1.6 million of those going to Ontario.

Phizer said on Wednesday morning that a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial of its vaccine found it to be 95 per cent effective and that it would seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “within days."

The announcement comes just days after similarly encouraging news from Moderna Inc. about its vaccine. That company has said that preliminary analysis suggests that their shot is 94.5 per cent effective and is also nearing the point at which it can be submitted to the USFDA for emergency use authorization.

It remains unclear how many doses Alberta could receive, although late Wednesday afternoon, Alberta health minister Tyler Shandro tweeted some initial ballpark figures.

#COVID19AB Vaccine Update: Alberta is participating in the national bulk procurement for COVID-19 vaccines.



We expect Alberta will receive about 465,000 doses from @Pfizer and about 221,000 doses from @moderna_tx, with the first shipments arriving in early 2021. 1/2#abhealth — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) November 18, 2020

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

“I think there will be a distribution of this vaccine, probably based on a population basis to each of the provinces,” said Dr. Lorne Tyrrell, a professor with microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. If you want to get protection and want to have your life restored to normal, make sure you don’t get COVID between now and then.”

Tyrrell says the virus is more dangerous than any side-effects you may endure from the vaccine, encouraging all Albertan’s to take it, when its readily available.

“I would be first in line to take that vaccine if I had the option,” he said.

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Armed Forces says it will be part of the distribution process, by working closely with public health.

A national operation centre will be opened.

“That will be the command and control known as the hub that will coordinate the distribution on a COVID-19 vaccine across the country,” said Canadian Armed Forces strategic joint staff director Major Gen. Trevor Cadieu.

CTV news has reached out to the province of Alberta for comment on how distribution will look here, but have not heard back.