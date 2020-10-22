CALGARY -- On a record-setting day for new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, an outbreak was reported at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement at her Thursday COVID-19 update, where she revealed 427 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province.

That was the highest number of confirmed cases for a single day since the pandemic started in mid-March.

Among them were 24 confirmed cases at the Calgary Correctional Centre, she said. That included 20 inmates.

Hinshaw said there would be "centre-wide testing," with isolations in place, and outbreak protocols that have already been implemented.

While case numbers have been climbing in recent days in Calgary, Hinshaw said she wouldn't recommend implementing restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Edmonton, including Thursday's announcement that they would postpone non-urgent surgeries and some ambulatory care clinic visits in the Edmonton Zone.

"While these health system impacts are primarily in Edmonton at the moment, Calgary and other parts of the province have also seen a rise in cases recently," Hinshaw said.

"The leading source of exposure for active cases right now is close contacts, and many of the cases that we are seeing now are the result of spread over Thanksgiving. When families gathered together, people did not mean to spread COVID(-19), but it is a reminder that social gatherings where distancing and masking are not used consistently are a signficant risk for spread."

The Calgary Zone added 157 new cases Thursday. There was no update on the outbreak at Foothills hospital, but on Wednesday, three additional staff members tested positive, bringing the total to 42. There were no new patients who tested positive.

The next update on Foothills will be Friday, Oct. 23.