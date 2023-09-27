Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home

An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Skyview Shores Manor N.E. at around midnight to find flames eating away at the roof of the building and huge plumes of smoke that were visible from several blocks away.

The Calgary Fire Department deployed multiple trucks that had to pull water from several nearby fire hydrants in order to extinguish the flames and get the blaze under control.

Batt. Chief Brad Thompson says the fire prompted a large response, with approximately 17 rigs and 40 firefighters on scene.

The fire forced nine people from their homes.

Emergency Medical Services tells CTV News no one was transported to hospital and no patients were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.