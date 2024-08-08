Pacific Assistance Dogs Society sounding alarm over service dog shortage

A growing number of Albertans with disabilities are facing a daunting wait for life-changing assistance dogs, according to Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

The non-profit organization says demand for its services has surged, while rising costs and limited resources have stretched its capacity to the breaking point.

More than 530 people are currently on PADS’ waitlist, a massive increase from previous years.

The charity matched a record 34 dogs with clients over the last year, but says it cannot keep pace with the overwhelming need.

Some individuals are now facing an eight-year wait for an assistance dog.

"It’s a perfect storm," wrote a PADS spokesperson in a press release. "We’re seeing a dramatic increase in demand, coupled with soaring costs for veterinary care and dog food."

Veterinary expenses jumped 50 per cent to $185,000 last fiscal year, while food costs climbed 45 per cent to $120,000.

Assistance dogs are essential tools for people with disabilities, providing independence and support in daily life. They can retrieve medication, assist wheelchair users and offer comfort to those struggling with trauma.

The shortage means many Albertans are living without the support they need.

PADS is urgently seeking donations to expand its programs and reduce wait times.

Without additional funding, the organization warns that some people may never receive the assistance dogs they desperately require.