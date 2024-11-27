CALGARY
Calgary

    • Parking restrictions removed for City of Lethbridge late Wednesday afternoon

    Lethbridge lifted its snow route parking restrictions Wednesday at 4 p.m.
    The City of Lethbridge deactivated its snow routes late Wednesday afternoon, meaning on-street parking can resume.

    The city posted on social media that effective at 4 p.m., all snow route parking restrictions have been removed.

    “Thanks to all affected residences and snow route users for their cooperation in getting these roads plowed swiftly and safely,” the city added on its X feed.

    Snow route parking restrictions went into effect Monday at 9 a.m., following a Saturday snowstorm.

