Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta

An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services (AHS) lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.

The program, called Toys for Tickets, gives people the opportunity to donate a new, unwrapped toy rather than paying their fine.

"We paused the Toys for Tickets campaign during COVID-19 but, given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season,” said Nick Ternovatsky, director of parking for AHS.

Toys will be accepted in place of fines for tickets issued between Nov. 14 and Dec. 16 and will be accepted at any AHS parking office until Dec. 16.

Toys should be:

In the original packaging;

For kids aged newborn to 17 years; and

At least $25 in value.

Recommended donations include books, art supplies, science kits, electronics, headphones, Lego sets, portable DVD players, rattles, baby toys, journals, activity books, crayons, colouring books and gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants (for families).

The toys will be given to children throughout the province thanks to various children foundations and charity organizations.

In 2019, more than 470 toys were collected and distributed to children in the Calgary area.

For more information on the Toys for Tickets campaign you can visit the AHS website.